Alleged Suicide Investigated

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

POLICE are investigating the alleged suicide of a 51-year-old woman who was found with a plastic bag over her head late Wednesday night.

In a press release yesterday, police said shortly after 11pm they were called to a residence in western New Providence.

Police said "a female was discovered in a home, with a plastic bag over her head."



Although paramedics were called to the scene, they were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim's name was Kimberly Ann Wallace, of Venetian West, a gated condominium community.