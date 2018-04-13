Pensioners Club Donates To Senior Citizens Home

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BARCLAYS Bank Pensioners' Club in Grand Bahama presented some cleaning and adult personal care items to the Grand Bahama Home for the Aged on Wednesday.

Club President Alice Ferguson, along with chaplain Dorcas Sawyer and welfare officer Sylvia Seymour, presented boxes of adult undergarment diapers, soap, and cleaning products.

Ms Ferguson said they were pleased to be able to assist senior citizens at the home.

"It is a pleasure we can do this for the residents here who have been a source of help in our island and communities over the years. I think it is appropriate that a pensioners' club is giving to this kind of organisation, and we are grateful we can do this," she said.

Destiny Thompson-Pinder, of the GB Home for the Aged, said the institution is grateful and depends on donations from the community.

She noted that the Home for the Aged is the first residential and day care facility for senior citizens on Grand Bahama and was founded nearly three decades ago.

"We will be celebrating 28 years of service to the Grand Bahama community. We rely on donations from the community and other sources, and we really appreciate when members of the public choose our residence to furnish donations such as this cleaning supplies," she said.