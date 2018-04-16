Ben Carson Will Not Be Attending Event

IN the April 12 issue of The Tribune, it was reported that US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson was slated to be the international keynote speaker at the 2018 CEO Network Global Empowerment Conference.
That information came from event organisers. However, a statement to The Tribune from a communications official in Mr Carson’s office has indicated he will not be attending the conference.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID