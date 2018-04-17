Minister Suggests Biometric Solution To Immigration Issues

By AVA TURNQUEST

TRANSPORT Minister Frankie Campbell yesterday suggested recording biometric data at birth as a viable solution to current challenges affecting the naturalisation process moving forward.

Mr Campbell pointed to the initiative when asked by The Tribune whether he supported proposed amendments to the Immigration Act, and the establishment of a maritime bill that would allow for mass deportation of migrants apprehended at sea without court order.

Immigration Minister Brent Symonette announced last month, among other proposed policy changes, that persons born in this country to non-Bahamian parents, who have missed the constitutionally entitled period to apply for citizenship between 18 and 19, will only be granted permanent residence with the right to work unless other circumstances entitle them.

Mr Campbell spoke to The Tribune on the sidelines of a ceremony to induct the first instalment of Junior Road Safety Officers at Columbus Primary School.

He expressed support for the government's current track, a multi-pronged approach that focused on closing borders, regularising persons with a claim of right, and the proper integration of persons in "irregular housing subdivisions" or shantytowns.

"What I would say on that issue," Mr Campbell said, "is we are at a stage in our development as a country where we should consider whether or not everything is in place, dating back from the childhood of a person, to ensure that if and when such a (citizenship) claim is made, it is easily verifiable."

He said: "You have in the United States where children have their footprints taken at birth so we have the ability to use biometrics etc. What is past is past, but moving forward, and those things will help us not only with immigration but in other sectors of governance.

"And so that is the kind of thing I would support and the kind of thing I'm certain our government would consider as we move forward addressing these situations."

The verification of birth certificates plays a critical role in the processing the citizenship claims of persons born to non-Bahamians, particularly those who may not have lived in the country before coming of age.

Among systemic challenges highlighted by the landmark case of Bahamas-born Jean Rony Jean-Charles earlier this year, was the significant and far-reaching legal challenge over the verification of birth certificates.

But the issue briefly became a personal one for Mr Campbell, whose Haitian mother came to the Bahamas as an undocumented migrant, when he faced accusations over his own naturalisation process late last year.

When asked by The Tribune whether he faced stigma during his childhood due to his lineage, and whether there was also a need for social initiatives alongside government reforms, Mr Campbell said: "That's a foregone conclusion (to experience stigma) but I'm here, whatever it is, I'm here.

"Just like road safety, anything that has a national implication is a shared responsibility between all persons here presently," he said.

"Immigration, road safety, are just among those issues that we all need to get involved in and have a say about to ensure that where there are rules and regulations, they are followed.

"To ensure that if there are weaknesses in the rules and regulations, there are the necessary amendments. And then we make sure all who need to know are properly informed so that everyone is able to participate at the necessary and expected level."

He added: "Immigration has become a national topic.

"I believe if we do those three things, those three tentacles, close the borders, regularise who has a claim of right, and properly integrate who is here, we will move away from having what seems to have been two parallel societies existing, and we will come together as one people for the benefit of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas."