Govt 'Will Not Allow' Oban Plan To Harm Gb Environment

PRESS Secretary Anthony Newbold said a committee is looking at the $5.5 billion Oban Energies proposal for Grand Bahama, saying while the project is continuing as planned the government will not allow any environmental damage in Grand Bahama.

“There’s a committee that’s looking at Oban,” he said yesterday. “All I want to say is the government has committed that we will not allow anything to damage the environment of Grand Bahama. We will not let any project there that will be damaging to the people there. They’re monitoring what’s going on. Project is proceeding as was intended. If at some point it’s decided it won’t happen that would be communicated to the public, but right now it’s continuing as was planned.”

Meanwhile, there is still no word on when Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will appoint a substantive chief justice, Mr Newbold said.

“That’s the prime minister’s call,” Mr Newbold told reporters at a press briefing.

“He’ll make that call when he wishes, and I’ll say again, the practice or business of law is not hindered in any way.

“There is no case that is not going forward. Why would (judiciary) have anxiety, does that stop them from practising? The prime minister is aware of all of the concerns, but it is his call.”

Late last month, Bahamas Bar Association President Khalil Parker suggested the constant undermining of democracy has pushed the country to an existential and constitutional crisis.

Stephen Isaacs was sworn in as acting chief justice last December.

Among others critical of Dr Minnis are several Queen’s Counsel, including Wayne Munroe, Maurice Glinton and Alfred Sears. The Tribune understands some justices of the Supreme Court have also grumbled about the matter.

Attorney General Carl Bethel, however, has said appointing an acting chief justice while the substantive position is not filled is not unprecedented.