A Comic's View: The Irony In Transparency As Prime Minister Travels

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

irony

noun

the expression of one’s meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect. “‘Don’t go overboard with the gratitude,’ he rejoined with heavy irony.”

Synonyms: sarcasm, sardonicism, dryness, causticity, sharpness, acerbity, acid, bitterness, trenchancy, mordancy, cynicism.

• a state of affairs or an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often wryly amusing as a result. plural noun: ironies “the irony is that I thought he could help me”.

Synonyms: paradox, paradoxical nature, incongruity, incongruousness, peculiarity “the irony of the situation hit her”.

• a literary technique, originally used in Greek tragedy, by which the full significance of a character’s words or actions is clear to the audience or reader although unknown to the character.noun: dramatic irony; plural noun: tragic irony.

Once again that word “irony” essential to any comedian’s repertoire, has resurfaced on our local political scene.

Courtesy of none other than our Prime Minister, Dr Hubert Minnis himself.

Minnis was in Lima, Peru, along with his select FNM entourage, attending the eighth CEO Summit of The Americas. The summit focused on transparency and combating corruption.

While there, Minnis took the opportunity to let all and sundry know, as he made his rounds at the summit, that The Bahamas loses over $200m a year due to corruption.

“Corruption itself accounts for about five to ten percent of loss of GDP revenue, you are talking about over $200m possibly lost in the Bahamian populace as a result of corruption. It is a form of taxation on the poor to benefit a few.”

“So it is an illegal taxation on the poor to benefit the few and it is something that has to be stopped.

That $200m that is lost in revenue, in the Bahamian system annually, represents road repairs, schools, hospitals [and] education. We can correct a lot of things but instead it continues to basically haemorrhage away.”

Also, Minnis never sourced or provided information as to where and how he got to the figure of $200m.

IRONY #1

How ironic the PM would focus on corruption, considering over the years, corruption has allegedly been an arm’s length away for “Doc”.

We all remember the dubious Stat Care rental agreement between the government and Dr Minnis, all while Minnis was minister of health.

He was an arm’s length away from “Toogie” and “Bobo” and the fish of course, can’t forget fish, “Doc’s” favourite dish.

Minnis was mere inches away from Peter Krieger, as the non-executive chairman of Oban Energies, signed a heads of agreement on February 19, using “Satpal Dhunna” the name of the company’s president.

The very same Oban agreement, that has the nation, especially Freeport, up in arms.

Including allegations, and swirling rumors, that have social media buzzing.

Not to mention the fact, that the Oban project is in close proximity to three protected national parks.

And it’s also the same Oban agreement, that mysteriously vanished into thin air the other day.

“Don’t steal, don’t lie, and don’t cheat. The government hates competition.”

Lenny Bruce, comedian.

IRONY #2

Why would Prime Minister Minnis, spew about corruption in The Bahamas, on an international stage?

Minnis knew full well, that earlier this month, just prior to his South American jaunt, Deputy Prime Minsiter K P Turnquest, told Tribune Business that the Government was “following up with EU officials on the 28-nation’s “Code of Conduct Group” to determine whether The Bahamas removal will happen on April 12.

“We’re hoping we’ll be dealt with on April 12. If not in full, at least the technical committee are satisfied, and we move on to the full ECOFIN (finance ministers) on May 25, which will then hopefully be a formality in terms of a review.”

We all know news travels, I pray it doesn’t travel all the way to Brussels!

The Bahamas desperately needs to be removed from the EU’s blacklist, as fast as humanly possible.

We can’t afford to drop the ball, or shoot ourselves in the foot as a nation, because we have a politically naive, pontificating PM.

Getting “delisted” from the EU’s blacklist, would provide a much-needed spark for both the Minnis administration and the stagnating Bahamian financial services industry.

So please mister prime minister, try to remember the old adage “loose lips, sinks ships” next time you “feeling yourself” and want to “pop off” in front of the international community.

IRONY #3

I wonder at times if Dr Minnis forgot he appointed a “press secretary”.

And one of the best, I might add.

Mr Anthony Newbold has done wonders with what the FNM has given him to work with.

Considering the multiple failed deliveries on their campaign promises, in addition to the Oban and EU fiascos. To go along with less than favorable results, in a recent public opinion poll.

Newbold has made the FNM look way better than they should.

Look at this gem, by deflecting the FNM’s failures thus far, and poor results in a national, public opinion poll.

“Things happen that throw you, any number of things have happened, beginning with the hurricanes.

So you get side-tracked because things happen.

There is always an agenda. Are we communicating that as best we can, no. I don’t think anyone thinks that we do, and its all of our fault for doing that.”

Just let “Ace do he job”.

Read what “Ace” writes!

No add libing, no impromptu monologues, no crazy fishing references, etc.

That way you avoid contracting “foot in mouth disease” again.

Yes, again, we haven’t forgotten, “NPO”, “Tears for Dominica”, and now the convenient $200m corruption figure being thrown out there.

Stick to the script “Doc” and you should be fine.

IRONY #4

As Russia and Syria prepare for war against Britain and France, why is our PM, so far away from home?

All the way in the UK, visiting her majesty Queen Elizabeth, chit chatting, taking “selfies” all while trading “fish and chip” recipes.

Meanwhile, The Bahamas burns.

Until next week, I will leave you with this awesome quote from President Abraham Lincoln.

“It is far better to be thought a fool, than to open ones mouth and prove it.”