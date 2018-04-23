Aliv Launches In Long Island

ALIV last Friday launched mobile services on Long Island, while also unveiling its store in Deadman's Cay.

Prior to the official opening, ALIV executives, staff and community members were invited to an official cocktail launch on April 19 at Lloyd's Sporting Lounge.

Damian Blackburn, the chief ALIV officer(CAO), said: "I'm the kind of guy who does not let people down, and anybody using the Aliv network in Long Island and comparing it with the Aliv network in all the other islands will agree with me that it's the same.

"We make good on our promises, and I promised you the last time I was in Long Island that we will be in your community and support your initiatives, and we will also make good on that. To the ALIV team here on the ground and those not here I want to say well done, it's an incredible achievement to launch on another island."

Long Island's administrator Cleola Pinder, speaking on behalf of the island's MP, Adrian Gibson, said: "We are very happy and pleased to have Aliv here in Long Island because we certainly can use all of the economic benefits, and those who are currently now employed will agree with me.

"Any business that we have here on the island we should embrace, so we thank Aliv for being here and for a number of the things they intend to do while here, namely assisting backyard farming."

Also in attendance at the Aliv store opening was Aliv's central Bahamas general manager, Carl Momplaisir; chief Aliv innovato, Stephen Curran; chief ALIV solutions architect, Duane Davis; Bahamas Chamber of Commerce vice-president, Ramona Taylor; and Superintendent Victor Wells. ALIV has retail stores and authorised dealers on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Bimini, Andros, Exuma and San Salvador, with a total of 200 towers throughout these islands.

Through national roaming, ALIV subscribers can use their devices throughout the country. It is hoped that Aliv will have launched throughout the entire Bahamas by mid-summer 2018.