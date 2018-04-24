Living The Life Of A Queen

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

CHRYSHAWNDA Adams, a 24-year old native of Freeport, Grand Bahama, has battled with rejection, loneliness, uncertainty and other challenges she thought were insurmountable. But after discovering who she really was and persevering, Chryshawnda came out on the other side healed, whole and willing to help other young women facing the same issues.

Through an upcoming event called “Crown Me Queen”, Chryshawnda seeks to reveal to women the truth about God’s feelings towards them. It will be held this Saturday at Atlantis beginning 8am.

The theme is “The Coronation – Assume the Position” and speaks to young women being positioned for wearing the crown of a queen. The event will feature special guest Prophetess Danielle Jean of Miami, founder of the She Got Power ministry.

“The event is geared toward young women from the age of 16 to adulthood because there are some young women among us in our schools and on our jobs who have yet to discover the truth of who they are. Everything we do and the way we carry ourselves is connected to our identity. There are many women who have lost themselves through different circumstances and life’s trials, and need to re-discover who they truly are. Because you’re damaged (does not) mean that you’re not useful. God uses our broken pieces to create something beautiful. If this is you, then this Coronation is for you,” Chryshawnda told Tribune Woman.

The “Crown Me Queen” one-day conference, she added, is expected to be power-packed, empowering and life-changing.

“Last year’s ‘Crown Me Queen’ conference exceeded my expectations. There were countless testimonies of the God encounters that took place on that day. This is no ordinary event... I’m expecting Yahweh to show up, heal, set free and reposition our young women,” she said.

Out of a difficult time in her life, Chryshawnda started an organisation called the Queendom Living to help other young women like herself.

“I went through a season of disappointments that pulled me into an abyss, so what I once knew about myself no longer mattered. I went from a place of royalty to remission. Once I had taken the time to effectively seek the one who held my truth, I was able to move again, understanding who I was and who He has called me to be. It was like a moment of resuscitation and sometimes it’s all we need to get going again. I stand on the truth that royalty is our birth right and that’s what matters in our journey of discovering who we are,” she said.

Queendom Living, she said, is a movement and ministry prompting queens to live the kingdom life.

“A queen is not just a lady that dresses well or has eloquence of speech, but a woman of character and integrity, and the best teacher is the King himself,” she said.

“The name Queendom Living came from a phrase that I normally use, ‘queen living the kingdom life’. I always refer to the story of Esther and how she never had the mindset of an orphan. Although she didn’t meet the requirements of what was considered to be a queen, she was appointed by the King and that made it final. Not because you don’t fit the requirements means that you’re disqualified. I expect the growth of this organisation. Just as the world is ever evolving, so shall it be in the queendom. I’m anticipating the evolution of what Queendom Living will become in a few years. I believe that this ministry will not only reach the young women in the Bahamas, but that it will reach young women in countries outside of our islands.”