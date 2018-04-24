One In Five Children ‘Not Ready’ For Primary School

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MINISTRY of Education survey has revealed 20 percent of children entering the first grade each year are not ready for primary school, Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday.

“They don’t possess the necessary academic and social skills to properly and sufficiently negotiate the first grade,” he said. “They are not able to recognise shapes; they hardly know their names or a sufficient number of words; they can’t put words together in sentences and don’t know the full names of their parents or their address; there is a significant data deficit.”

Mr Lloyd’s comment came in the context of emphasising the need to expand access to pre-school education.

He said his ministry wants the number of children enrolled in pre-schools to increase by 1,000 each year. However, the Minnis administration’s promise to make pre-school education mandatory for children between two and five will not be fulfilled until their is sufficient capacity and human resources to accommodate the increase in attendees, he said.



“In the next five years the gap now experienced by this country in the number of preschool primary students who are not in school or formally registered programme, that gap will be closed,” he said.

“We estimate there is anywhere to six to eight thousand pre-primary school students not in such a programme. We will close that by upgrading, modernising and building new facilities. We will have to enter public-private partnerships to accomplish this. It is our intention to universalise pre-school education, meaning all children two to five must be in school, and while we intend to amend the Education Act so this is possible, we can’t do so unless there are sufficient resources in the country to accommodate those who will be mandated to attend school.

“There are facilities and resources issues; there are not enough qualified teachers and teacher aides. These are the most sensitive and vulnerable constituents off our education establishment we are talking about so we have to have qualified teachers and teacher aides.”

A global movement in recent years has sought to expand access to pre-school education for children, but Mr Lloyd said The Bahamas is “lagging a bit in our process for achieving this objective”.

“One hundred and ninety countries around the world have taken this seriously,” he said. “Here, over 8,000 youngsters are not in school; we are losing. If we don’t lay that foundation properly we will be in a heap of trouble. Some studies show children who attend pre-primary education, if only for a year, do far better academically, financially, intellectually, creatively than those who do not.”

The issue provides a case study on how income inequality is perpetuated, Mr Lloyd believes. Well-off Bahamians are more likely to send their children to pre-school because they can afford doing so, thereby ensuring their children get a solid jumpstart in life.

“On the average according to our investigations, the private sector has a cost of approximately $250 per month for pre-schools; $2,500 per year,” he said. “Obviously to afford that you’re effectively looking at somebody of a certain income level. If you have already 45,000 of your citizens below the poverty line, you can see why, if the public sector is not providing it, they are incapable of accessing it through the private sector. It’s crucial the public sector acquires the capacity as quickly as possible.”

If necessary, The Bahamas will look abroad for qualified pre-school teachers and teacher aides, Mr Lloyd said. “We now have an aggressive invitation extended to all persons who are interest in becoming teachers; we have our teacher cadet programme where a number participants have expressed interest in becoming pre-primary school teachers. We have a number of others who are not qualified, having only a bachelor’s degree prepared to consider some in-service training awards of grants to facilitate their upgrades.

“Unfortunately, we may have to go outside the country to get what we need. I hope not but it might have to come down to it. There will be an aggressive training programme for teacher’s asides, for teacher aides.”

The Ministry of Education held a conclave yesterday to discuss its education plans with stakeholders.

“We invited stakeholders from across the country, civil society, members of private schooling sector, independent schools, the business community to hear our draft consideration for the next five years in education which includes curriculum changes, upgrade of physical plants and expansion of preschool education,” Mr Lloyd said.