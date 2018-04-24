Poll Brings Bad News For Fnm

EDITOR, The Tribune.

PUBLIC Domain’s favour Poll of the current political favour has to have shocked Cabinet and the 35 FNM MPs as they all perceive they have been doing an incredible job. One Minister said phenomenon! Hey No!

Public favour and the loss of favour in politics especially so soon after the election when you we’re flushed into office with an incredible majority winning 35 seats out of the total of 39 has to be essential and has to be always in the front of Cabinet and the Prime Minister when they go to work daily.

Let me suggest where PM Minnis & Co have gone wrong.

1) Prime Minister is not accessible - he hides behind Ace Newbold who has turned out to be a mill stone.

2) The PM is so involved with his perception that the PLP was totally corrupt then along comes the Oban Energies fiasco and all that followed. Surely his top advisers should have been fired?

3) Health - they might have inherited but the health sector has not improved. In February, PHA could not supply Aspirin let alone the life ensuring HIV-AIDS cocktail drugs - isn’t inventory on a computer? When inventory is down to 50%, surely you order?

4) Crime - as much as the good Minister talks and wishes to claim as does the PM crime is still there and the basic cause is not receding. The recent scandal at Fox Hill should have seen firings immediately.

5) FDI-Paul Wynn’s two projects his Kempton Hotel opposite OPM West Bay - was inherited but why hasn’t the Minnis Administration pushed that through as a high priority? The Our Lucaya fiasco plenty talk, but nothing. Jobs, sir, jobs!

6) The arrogance factor which was a primary reason we kicked Christie & Co out is very much back with the FNM - listen to the comments from Ministers arising from the Public Domain Poll - delusional as was Christie. The Post Office to Gladstone Road!

7) The Pointe Hotel…Minister of Labour where are the Bahamian construction workers who know how to bend rebar and pour concrete? Incredible your director could not answer a simple question as to how many Bahamians are engaged at The Pointe!

8) A comment I have heard the Minister of Labour hires whilst PM Minnis fires! What is the policy, hiring or firing?

9) EU-OECD and Financial Services - only one comment here - got caught with our pants below our knees. We have to restructure totally Financial Services where cost is going to be the highlight and you all know that is something difficult for The Bahamas.

10) BP&L - LNG - have we made a fundamental mistake here…We are committing to a long term commitment and new alternative generating process are being created but we will be stuck with electricity cost of 22 cents a KW for at least 15-years? Solar now totally forgotten? The sun PM is free - LNG you pay for.

Unfair not to acknowledge thanks to Sarkis and especially the goodwill of EXIM China there will be an increase of 21-25% in stay over visitors this fiscal year - the FNM cannot take any credit for that as we have to remember then Opposition Leader Minnis and eventual Minister D’Aguilar scolding the PLP over Baha Mar.

2020 with these rating don’t look too good for Minnis & Co.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

April 15, 2018.