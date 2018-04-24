Woman Accused Of Defrauding Pastor Of Over $240,000

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 62-year-old woman was charged in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday with defrauding a local pastor of over $240,000 within the last decade.

Judith Smith, of Miller’s Heights, stood before Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis charged with two counts of fraud by false pretences concerning the $240,000 she defrauded Bishop Charles Rolle out of between 2008 and 2018.

According to court documents, it is alleged that between those dates, Smith, being concerned with others and with the intent to defraud, obtained $100,000 and $140,000 from Bishop Rolle.

Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to June 5 for trial. Bail was denied and she was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time or until she is successful in applying for bail at the Supreme Court.