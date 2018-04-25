Public Access Stairs To Cabbage Beach Restored

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE public access path to Cabbage Beach is now open after months of being closed due to a collapsed stairway.

Atlantis senior vice-president of public affairs Ed Fields confirmed this information to The Tribune yesterday.

In January, it was reported that a 50-year-old French tourist was badly hurt as he tried to get on to the beach when the steps collapsed beneath him, hurling him on to rocks seven feet below.

His wife and children looked on helplessly as the man - unable to move - started being dragged into the ocean by the crashing waves.

He was later rescued and pulled to safety by employees from several surrounding properties.

The collapse and subsequent repairs forced the “temporary closure” of the public access path to the eastern end of the beach.

On March 27, Mr Fields told The Tribune that the repair schedule had to be delayed due to weather and design issues.

However, he estimated at the time that repairs would be done within the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, Mr Fields confirmed that the access is now open.