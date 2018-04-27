Bahamas' Gdp Increased 2.7 Percent In 2017

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas’ Gross Domestic Product increased 2.7 percent in 2017, while government consumption increased by 12 percent, according to new data released by the Department of Statistics Friday.

This bodes well for the country, which only had 0.4 percent growth in 2016. However, both years were down significantly from 2015’s 7.6 percent GDP growth.

The newest results were based on early estimates from major data sources such as the Central Bank, Ministry of Tourism, the Foreign Trade Section of the Department of Statistics and many others.

“The preliminary 2017 results revealed an increase of 2.7 percent in GDP at current market prices and at constant 2012 prices a real growth of 1.4 percent,” a press statement from statistic officials said. “The main industries contributing to this growth in GDP include - construction, wholesale and retail trade, business services of a professional nature, administrative business services and arts and other services.

“The expenditure approach to GDP revealed that gross fixed capital formation also grew by 13 percent, due mainly to ongoing capital works, as well as a continuation of major repairs to infrastructure that were required after Hurricane Matthew.

“Additionally, government consumption increased by 12 percent while consumption by households, grew by nine percent. The imports of goods and services sector, which has a dampening effect on GDP growth, increased by 14 percent, which was due mainly to a 17 percent growth in imported goods.

“Consistent with the department’s normal revision calendar of the GDP series, the GDP for 2012 to 2017 will be subject to further review and any revisions will be included in the 2018 National Accounts Report.”

The GDP, the Department of Statistics said, is measured in both current market prices and constant 2012 prices. The current measure utilises current price levels and currency values, factoring in inflation and determines the total value of the products and services produced in a particular year.

The constant prices takes into account the impact of inflation and is more useful for studying trends in economic growth, officials said.