Doctor Holds Last Senior Luncheon

DR Mallikharjuna Rao Kavala held his final senior citizens luncheon in Grand Bahama yesterday.

The event, held over the past 22 years, became a popular event on Grand Bahama.

During that time, Dr Kavala and his wife Nalini touched the lives of hundreds of seniors on the island through their annual event at St Stephen's Parish Hall in Eight Mile Rock.

The luncheon, which also features live gospel entertainment by The Cooling Waters group, has grown throughout the years catering to more than 500 seniors.

Last month, Dr Kavala, a native of India, explained the event takes months of planning and preparation and he is no longer able to continue because of his age.