Doubts Remain Over Oban

EDITOR, The Tribune.

OBAN Heads of Agreement…Article:5.1 page: 8

Is this Article, 5.1, the panacea to save our souls from this project?

I have the text in front of me and re-reading I have to challenge AG Bethell as to his understanding…the government may not terminate the HOA based on the EIA report, but instead shall work with the developer to mitigate any concerns.

Last 4-lines of Article:5.1 page:8 of the document tabled.

May I go to page:41 of the HOA…schedule “E” requirements of Attorney General’s legal opinion…it states in the preamble of this schedule “The legal opinion required to Section 19 shall address the following” … Editor - the AG’s opinion is not attached. Section 19 requires the AG to provide a legal opinion to OBAN Energies compliant with Schedule ‘E’.

If the document tabled is the correct - legitimate document – then what was tabled is incomplete and therefore there is a serious issue as to where is the correct Heads of Agreement?

The Attorney General and the DPM have opened an ant’s nest with their attempt to cover.

Documents tabled in Parliament say different, gentlemen.

I want the Prime Minister to table the MOU signed by the Christie government with Carnival Cruise Lines for the development of a cruise port in east Grand Bahama just hours prior to the general election.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

April 10, 2018.