Missing Teen Girl Found By Police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE teen who was reported missing on Grand Bahama was found alive and well late Tuesday evening, police reported.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said 16-year-old Timmia Kemp was discovered shortly after 10pm in the Malibu Reef area by officers of the Central Detective Unit.

Before being found this week, the teenager was last seen at her residence in Beaconsfield, Freeport, on the morning of Wednesday, July 25. The police issued a missing person’s flyer on Monday calling on people in the community to assist in locating the teen.



ASP Pinder thanked the Grand Bahama community for their support in the matter.

