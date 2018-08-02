EDITOR, The Tribune.

In my humble opinion if the traffic laws in this country were being enforced, there would be a drastic decrease in the country’s overall debt. I am appalled at the many traffic violations that are seen on our streets daily.

For instance, a rear view mirror is exactly that, a mirror that is to be used to see what is going on in the rear. There are people riding around daily with lawn mowers and other items blocking their rear view which is a very dangerous situation, I actually witnessed an accident that was caused by the driver being blindsided by the obscurity created by the trunk being opened which prompted me to write this letter to the editor.

There are vehicles being driven with front and rear damage with missing lights rendering the driver unable to give the proper signal for the other road users to adhere to, causing accidents and near misses which could be avoided if the proper lighting required on the vehicle was in place which again is an obvious traffic violation. At night, these vehicles are being driven with one headlight rendering the driver with obscure vision which can result in someone not wearing light-coloured clothing being run over because the single light head is only shining on the side which is on and not giving proper vision in its entirety like two head lights would.

Dump trucks and Trailer heads are in a class by themselves; you must keep more than the recommended braking distance when driving behind these vehicles because there is no telling when they are stopping or turning because in most cases it’s not that the lights are not working; there isn’t even a light fixture in place.

There are trailers being used for towing gardening equipment, boats, building materials and many other uses that are supposed to have an additional licence plate attached to the trailer in addition to a proper lighting system that is plugged into the main source of the vehicle which it is attached to for braking and signalling proposes for the road users to adhere too.

Bicycles licences are still available at the road traffic department but the law is not being enforced and the new trend nowadays are bicycles that are motorised which means they are in the category of scooters and should be required to be licensed and insured because they are road users making them vulnerable to causing accidents or being involved in an accident and individuals could be seen riding them on our streets with no fear as far as the law is concerned.

The Minister responsible for transport and the Traffic Police department needs to get their act together because there are too many traffic laws not being enforced. For example, it’s obvious to any officer that even though a vehicle may be licensed and properly insured, if a vehicle is being driven during the day with damaged head or rear light that will definitely be a hazard at night; the driver of the vehicle should be given a ticket because it’s a traffic hazard. Again I say in closing; the Minister responsible for transport and the Traffic Police department needs to get their act together because there are too many traffic laws in this country that are not being enforced.

DEREK B RUSSELL Sr

Freeport,

Grand Bahama.

July 27, 2018.