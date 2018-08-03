Haitian Ambassador In Hospital

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Jeffrey Williams, Bahamas ambassador to Haiti and non-resident ambassador to the Dominican Republic, is in hospital after he experienced "a medical episode" on Tuesday morning while working at the Bahamas Embassy in Pétion-ville, Haiti.

The diplomatic staff of the embassy made arrangements for Ambassador Williams to receive a medical examinatnion at the Santé Lambert Hospital in Pétion-ville. Following the examination, Ambassador Williams was in good spirits, the ministry said.

"Although in stable condition, precautionary protocols were activated to ensure the continued good health of Ambassador Williams. Arrangements were made to have Ambassador Williams travel to The Bahamas for further medical attention.

"At the time of this release, Ambassador Williams was resting comfortably in hospital."

The embassy in Haiti was temporarily closed but will reopen during normal working hours today.