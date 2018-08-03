Haitians Charged With Breach Of Immigration Act

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO Haitians were charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court with breach of the Immigration Act.

In the first case, Shella Cherilus Dossus, 36, appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on the charge of illegal landing.

According to the charge, Dossus claimed that she had entered the country legally. However, she was unable to prove it.

The Immigration Department also informed the court that Dossus’ name could not be found in the department’s Border Control System.

Dossus then pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted of illegal landing. The magistrate ordered that she be deported to Haiti.

In the second matter, a 46-year-old Haitian, Sergio Nelson, appeared on Tuesday in Court Two before Magistrate Charlton Smith also on the charge of illegal landing.

Nelson pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay a fine of $300 or in default serve one month in prison.

Nelson paid his fine and was turned over to the Bahamas Immigration for deportation.