Reasons To Be Proud?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: PROUD BAHAMIAN?

RECENTLY, much was proclaimed unthinkingly about how far The Bahamas has come in 45 years of independence.

In outbursts of faux patriotism, it was common to hear self-congratulatory talk about “the best little country in the world, proud to be Bahamian, etc”.

But just what is it that we are so proud of? It cannot be many of our incompetent government institutions, fiscal irresponsibility, intolerance, widespread crime, immorality, xenophobia, inadequate health, education, legal and political systems, infrastructure, rampant corruption and so on, to name just a few areas.

Unfortunately, the list could go on and on. Generally speaking, our country is alarmingly dysfunctional, but we choose to believe our own smug propaganda and deny it.

Without facing facts honestly, there is little hope of improving things to the point where we can be truly proud to be Bahamian.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

July 13, 2018.

