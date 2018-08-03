Suspect Accused Of Killing Activist's Son In Hit And Run

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport man accused of a recent fatal hit and run accident in Grand Bahama was arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Roberto Davano Taylor, 29, appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson. He was not represented by counsel.

He was charged with killing in the course of dangerous driving. It is alleged that on July 15, Taylor was driving a pink 2009 Chevrolet Malibu along West Sunrise Highway in a manner dangerous to the public and causing the death of Trey Akeem Garvey, 19.

When asked how he wished to plead to the charge, Taylor said "not guilty". Taylor opted to have the matter heard in Magistrate's Court.

He was also charged with driving a car without third party risk insurance and driving without a valid driver's licence.

Taylor pleaded guilty to counts two and three.

The prosecution accepted the guilty pleas and asked for sentencing to be postponed until October 16 when Taylor will go to trial for the charge of killing in the course of dangerous driving.

The prosecutor noted that while counts two and three are summary offences and are bailable, count one is a more serious offence and objected to bail.

Magistrate Ferguson informed Taylor he would have to apply to the Supreme Court for bail. She remanded him to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until October 16.

