Updated: Man Dies Of Shooting Injuries On Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A man died early on Monday at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama from shooting injuries he sustained on Saturday night.

According to police reports, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, the victim was leaving a business establishment on Logwood Road and, while entering his vehicle, two armed assailants approached him and shot him about the body.

The male victim was transported by EMS personnel to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. But he died of his injuries shortly after 4am on Monday.

Police are investigating the matter and are appealing to the public for any information that can assist them to call 350-3107 through 12, 911 or 919, or the nearest police station.