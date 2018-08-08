Wilson 'Firing' Is Part Of 'Plp Witch-Hunt' Claims Davis

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Philip "Brave" Davis says the Minnis administration's witch-hunt against the Progressive Liberal Party is continuing, with its most recent target being former Financial Secretary Simon Wilson.

Contrary to a report in The Punch yesterday, Mr Wilson has not been fired, but the administration has begun the process of firing him, sending him a letter asking him to explain why he should not be fired, The Tribune understands.

Mr Wilson was replaced as financial secretary by Marlon Johnson in early September 2017. He was placed on leave for a year. The move to fire him hasn't sat well with senior PLPs, some of whom are expected to defend him against accusations they expect to be levelled if he is fired.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Davis said: "This morning we open up our newspapers to reports a senior public servant, Simon Wilson, being fired. That is false but it gave the opportunity to parrot a number of false allegations against the PLP in furtherance of the political campaign of the FNM to falsely paint the PLP and those associated with it as corrupt and to hinder Mr Wilson's reputation. I've spoken to the attorneys of Mr Wilson and they are satisfied he has a good and arguable defence in those matters. He also has a good and arguable case founded in defamation. When he worked as financial secretary I was satisfied that he never moved a penny unless he had an authority to do so."

Yesterday, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold demurred when asked about Mr Wilson's job status.

"Whatever may or may not be going on with Mr Wilson would be between him and the public service," he said. "I don't know if he's been fired so I can't comment on that."

He said if Mr Wilson is fired, "once that decision is made, yeah, it will be revealed to the public" why it happened.