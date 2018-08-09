$1.4m Gift From United States To Fight Corruption

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas is set to receive $1.4m from the United States to support law enforcement professionalisation and anti-corruption reform.

The aid was finalised with the signing of the eighth amendment to the Letter of Agreement on Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement by Bahamian and US officials yesterday.

Addressing those gathered at a signing ceremony, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said his administration remains resolute in its commitment to address corruption.

US Charge d'Affaires Stephanie Bowers stressed the signing was an indication of the United States' seriousness regarding the issue. She also highlighted various forms of corruption that could be present in a society, adding everyone feels the effects of a lack of transparency and accountability.

"This most recent amendment will result in the United States providing over $1.4m for law enforcement professionalisation support and the rule of law, transparency and anti-corruption reform in the Bahamas," Dr Minnis said ahead of signing ceremony at his West Bay Street office. The document was signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield on behalf of The Bahamas.

"Additional activity will include assistance with legislative reform, the creation of anti-corruption bodies and the provision of training, technical assistance and equipment to law enforcement and the financial, judicial and civil society sectors.

"Numerous reports and studies have been published by many international organisations on the effects of corruption on the political, social and economic development of the developed and developing countries."

He continued: "As such, the additional support from our neighbour will help to facilitate the advancement of three of the government's key priorities namely to advance our national security strategies to reduce crime, strengthen our borders and reduce the recidivism rate for a safer Bahamas."

Speaking earlier during the event, Ms Bowers said eliminating forms of corruption is not easy and neither is it quick.

"In fact, corruption takes on many different forms which negatively impact society. When corruption leads to a failure to enforce the regulations or laws on the books, it is often the people who suffer. Whether it is a firearm that makes it onto the streets because someone looked the other way; or a government contract that cost twice the amount it should; or even a good business idea squelched to protect an individual from competition, everyone feels the effects of a lack of transparency and accountability," she said.

"A lack of transparency also discourages foreign investment in a country. If companies feel they will need to pay additional hidden fees for a permit or a plan, they will invest elsewhere. If they feel they will not have a fair day in court when things go wrong, they will invest elsewhere. Put simply, corruption costs a country jobs and economic growth - and it forces a government to compensate for lost revenue by raising that revenue through other means.

"These issues also directly affect the United States and the security of our people. As the United States increases border security, we must also have trust in the systems of our partners. Liberal travel procedures are predicated on the integrity of our partners' systems - whether travel documents, police records, or the justice sector," she also said.

Other government officials in attendance included Attorney General Carl Bethel, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Anthony Ferguson and Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel.