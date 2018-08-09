Haitians Arrested For Immigration Breach

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOUR Haitians were recently arrested in Grand Cay for breach of the immigration laws, according to Bahamian authorities.

The men were allegedly discovered diving for crawfish in Bahamian waters. Three of the men possessed work permits to be employed as handymen, but were reportedly diving for crawfish, The Tribune was told.

The other Haitian man did not possess any documents and is alleged to be in the Bahamas illegally.

Bahamian authorities are continuing to investigate.