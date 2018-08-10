Man Found Hanging In Blue Hill Heights Home

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found hanging in a home in Blue Hill Heights off Tonight Williams-Darling Highway on Friday night.

According to reports, police were called to the home at around 6.30pm and found the body of the man, who appeared to be in his early 40s, hanging from a pole in a bedroom closet.

Emergency Medical Service personnel were called and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A pathologist will determine the exact cause of death.

Police believe the man had been alone since this morning and residents of the home found his body in the evening.