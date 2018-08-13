EDITOR, The Tribune.

I commend this government on its decision to rid our country of the Shanty Towns, but I respectfully disagree with the methods and action being taken, which is causing the delays being experienced.

I had my doubts when I learned, that a committee was being appointed to deal with this matter, which included contraventions of our laws and criminal activity. It is my opinion, which I had expressed to officials of former government administrations, that the Police, Immigration Department and our Defence Force be instructed to eliminate the Shanty Towns. The entire process to be done humanely.

Firstly - Police investigations to identify the landlords and rent collectors, who must be prosecuted for all of he contraventions and breaches of our law. The Courts to be asked to deal with these persons by imposing heavy fines and where necessary compensation to their victims, government and tenants, They collected millions over the years from these sub-standard communities, that are health hazards and hideouts for criminal elements in our country. They must not go unpunished. The Courts ordering that they pay for demolition of the buildings and not taxpayers.

Secondly - Police investigation to determine how those buildings with utilities, such as water, electricity and cable TV, were able to acquire these provisions. Identify the persons responsible for providing the utilities and what is being paid or was paid to acquire these services. In the case of electricity, stealing electricity’s a crime and water should be the same. Who are the persons responsible and how much was being paid. It is amazing, that the utility companies are apparently unconcerned about their employees who may have been involved in the illegal supply of these services. Identify and prosecute the offenders

Thirdly - While Police investigations are being conducted Immigration personnel backed by Marines would interrogate residents of the Shanty Towns regarding their status. Those persons in contravention of our laws will be arrested and charged before our Courts. Others to be warned, that they must find other accommodation as the buildings in which they reside would be demolished in three months. The visits must be during the hours when residents are expected to be at home.

Decisions regarding ownership of land, illegal construction and other relevant matters would have been made by the court before ordering evictions and demolitions.

In 2008, I wrote about our immigration problems and emphasised the importance of having proper records on immigrants living in our country, as it relates to internal security, peace and good order. The 2008 document was sent to all politicians (PLP, FNM and DNA) and certain heads of our law enforcement agencies.

We served with honour and remember with pride.

PAUL THOMPSON SR,

Nassau,

August 9, 2018.