Shining Silver

AFTER falling short at the recent Central American and Caribbean Games, the Bahamas men's 4 x 400 metre relay team redeemed themselves with a silver medal to join high jump bronze medalist Donald Thomas in getting on the podium at the North American and Central American and Caribbean Championships.

As the end of the compact three days of competition on Sunday at the Varsity Stadium in Toronto, Canada, the combo of O'Jay Ferguson, Teray Smith, Michael Mathieu and Alonzo Russell was moved up from third to second after the disqualification of Jamaica. The Bahamas ran three minutes and 03.80 to finish behind the United States, the winner in 3:00.60. Cuba was elevated to third in 3:03.79.

At the CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, the team of Russell, Mathieu, Stephen 'Dirty' Newbold and Kendrick Thompson was fifth in 3:07.31 as Cuba surged to the front for the gold in 3:03.87 over the Dominican Republic and Colombia. Jamaica was again disqualified.

Before the relay team came through with The Bahamas' second medal, Thomas added another bronze in the men's high jump to the gold he got at the CAC Games.

As one of four Bahamians in a final on the field, Thomas cleared the same height of 2.28 metres or 7ft, 5 3/4in that surpassed the championship record of 2.25m (7ft 4 1/2in) with three other competitors. But he had to settle for the bronze on more knockdowns during the competition.

American Jeron Robinson won the gold and the bronze went to Canadian Michael Mason and they were joined by Canadian Django Lovett in fourth, all with the same height as Thomas. Fellow Bahamian Jamaal Wilson had to settle for fifth with 2.22m (7-3 1/4).

Culmer fifth

As he continue to make his appearance on the triple jump international scene, Kaiwan Culmer, sixth at CAC with 16.64m, moved up a notch to fifth in the men's final at NACAC with 16.01m (52ft 6 1/2in) on his sixth and final attempt. He opened with three scratches before he got his first legal jump of 14.11m (46ft 3 1/2in), followed by 15.86m (52ft 0 1/2in).

Cuba's Alejandro Jordan won the gold with 16.83m (55ft 2 3/4in) on his third attempt over the American do of Chris Benard, silver with 16.73m (54ft 10 3/4in) on his third attempt and Keandre Bates, bronze with 16.58m (54ft 4 3/4in) on his second attempt.

Stuart sixth

After missing out on her opportunity to compete at the CAC Games, Bianca 'BB' Stuart came up with a sixth place finish in the women's long jump final with her leap of 6.09m (19ft 11 3/4in) on her fourth attempt. Her series of jumps were 5.99m (19ft 8in), a scratch, 5.94m (19ft 6in), a scratch and 6.07 (19ft 11in).

The Americas swept the top two spots as Sha'Keela Saunders took the gold with 6.60m (21ft 8in) on her first attempt and Quanesha Burks got the silver with 6.59m (21ft 7 1/2in) on her fifth attempt. The bronze went to Jamaica's Tisanna Hicking with 6.39m (20ft 11 3/4in) on her first attempt.

Charlton fifth

Devynne Charlton, who bypassed the CAC Games, was fifth in the final of the women's 100m hurdles in 13.01 as she was one three Bahamians who made it to an individual final. World record holder Kendra Harrison claimed the gold in a championship record time of 12.55.

Charlton advanced to the final with the third fastest qualifying time of 13.07.

Gaither sixth

After there was no representation at the CAC Games, Ty'Nia Gaither carried the Bahamian flag in the female sprints at the NACAC Championships where she was sixth in the 200m final 23.41. She advanced to the final after placing fourth in her heat in 23.37 for seventh overall.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson took the gold in a stadium record of 22.64. Canada's Crystal Emmanuel got the silver in 22.67 and the bronze went to American Phyllis Francis in 22.91.

Russell sixth

Coming of his sixth place finish at CAC in 46.18, Alonzo Russell was hoping to rebound and get on the podium in the men's 400m final at NACAC. Coming off the final curve behind the pack, the Grand Bahamian native was able to accelerate for a sixth place in 46.26. but it was a little too late.

Jamaica's Demish Gaye also came back in the closing metres to pull off the gold in 45.47 as Costa Rica's Nery Breners Cardeno relinquished his lead and faded to silver in 45.67. Jamaica's Fitzroy Dunkley got the bronze in 45.67.

Fraser sixth

Warren Fraser, who is back in school concentrating on his studies, took the time out to get into the final of the men's 100m where he placed sixth in 10.26. He advanced to the final with third in his heat in 10.20 for the seventh fastest time. Cliff Resias was fifth in his heat for 19th overall in 10.61 and didn't advance.

Smith nor Resias advanced

Team Bahamas had two representatives as well in the men's 200m where Teray Smith got third in his heat of the semi-final in 20.90 for ninth overall and Cliff Resias, in double duties, was 4th in his heat in 21.32 for 11th overall. Smith was denied a spot in the final by American Terrell Smith, who got fourth in his heat in 20.85 for the eighth and final spot.

Seymour missed final

National record holder Katrina Seymour, 11th overall in the semi-final of the women's 400m hurdles in 58.37, ran 57.79 for ninth place overall after she got fifth in her heat of the semi-finals at NACAC. She was just beaten out for the eighth and final spot for the final by Adana Belle, from Barbados, in 57.67.