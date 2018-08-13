Escapees: Two Still On The Run

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Frankie Campbell yesterday expressed concern that the government has not “lived up to (its) responsibility” regarding security at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys as two escapees remained at large.

Mr Campbell said while he is “not necessarily” looking for the centre to become a maximum-security facility, he promised to do everything in his power to reinforce the compound’s security.

On Saturday night 13 juvenile inmates escaped the centre after gaining access to the building’s ceiling. The boys, aged 15-17, were unarmed and no one was hurt during the escape.

On Sunday, police said several of them were captured in the Fox Hill area. Two of the teens were turned in by family members on Sunday evening. Up to press time, two remained at large.

On Sunday Mr Campbell explained to The Tribune the “ceiling of the building in question is an open ceiling.”

“Once they got into the ceiling, that would give them access through the entire building,” he said.

When asked yesterday if the public should be worried that security needs to be increased at the Simpson Penn Centre, Mr Campbell expressed concern about the state not fulfilling its role, while downplaying the notion the escaped boys are dangerous.

“I’m concerned,” he said. “I’m concerned that we as the state have a responsibility given us by the courts to keep a group of persons in a particular place and they are not where they are supposed to be. So, for that reason I’m concerned. Not necessarily because they may hurt anyone.

“But I’m concerned that we haven’t lived up to our responsibility. And to that end, I want to assure the Bahamian public and the courts and the parents involved that…I’ve already initiated some evaluations and I’m (going to) do within my power to reinforce both the physical security and the human resources that are responsible for ensuring that that security is in place,” he continued.

“The young men are all minors, so they are our responsibility and I want to ensure that they are safe.”

Mr Campbell was also asked if he was aware how often security checks are carried out to ensure the compound is secure.

While acknowledging that he is relatively new to this post, as he was recently transferred during a Cabinet shuffle, Mr Campbell noted through his background in law enforcement, he has experience with checking in on persons in custody.

He said typically, inmates ought to be checked on hourly and officers are to ensure they have the “necessary comforts” while not being given any material that could possibly enable them to hurt themselves.

“And I would imagine that it’s no different or it ought to be no different. I’m not looking necessarily for a maximum-security kind of facility. But one that will at least keep persons where they ought to be.”

Mr Campbell could not say at the time whether there will be any reprimand for the wardens or caretakers at the centre, saying he did not want to speak prematurely regarding an active investigation.

He added he is confident the police will give a “full and comprehensive” report.

Once that is complete, “we will take it from there,” Mr Campbell said.

Considering the role of the open ceiling in the boys’ escape, Mr Campbell was also asked if the building would be renovated or the boys would be moved.

“I don’t want to speak specifically, but we’ve already initiated, by way of instruction, for a review of the physical plant itself and the process and policies executed by the human resources that are responsible for security,” he said.