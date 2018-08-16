It's Time To Clean Up Our Eyesores

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THERE isn't a resident of New Providence or cruise ship tourist who doesn't shake their head every time they travel downtown and see the rundown state of the nation's capital.

A million words have been written on what needs to be done to put things right - sadly, it will probably be many more years before real change comes.

For many Bahamians, however, it's not just downtown which needs some serious attention. In a new occasional series, Tribune reporters will be out and about turning the spotlight on eyesores which need urgent attention.

Today we start on a corner off Bernard Road, a spot which has been infuriating residents and motorists for years.

Adderley Street, which comes right before Fun Galaxy amusement park, is a common route for many travelers, but a junkyard situated in the road has become a complete nightmare for everyone who lives nearby.

The unsightly lot belongs to Gully Towing & Premium, an auto shop specialising in accessories and spare parts.

What should be just an average neighbourhood instead resembles something out of a Mad Max movie - derelict cars piled high, dumped by the side of the road many overgrown in weeds they've been abandoned so long.

A two-door truck without wheels, missing the bumper and front grille is also perched on the lawn just before the junkyard.

In the junkyard itself, vehicles have been heaped on top of each other, an attempt to hide them from passersby with a green tarp but it covers only part of the site.

Local resident Denzel "Gladstone" Smith said he believes the time has come for the lot to go.

"We want it moved because it's bringing down the neighbourhood. The problem is you can't pass in the road (because) the road is blocked up a lot of times," he said.

"And these people who have this junkyard do not live in the community, around where they live is clean, but they dirty up this area."

Mr Smith said he has tried to talk to the people in charge of the junkyard but the state of the lot has never improved - in fact he believes the area has never looked so bad.

Another neighbour - who asked not to be named - expressed similar concerns insisting the junkyard and the overflow attracted rodents.

"This is the worst place around in the Fox Hill community," he said.

"That needs to be someplace else. There's rats and snakes and all kinds of stuff down there...mosquitoes and all that-harmful creatures to mess up people in this area."

The neighbour said while he is friends with the junkyard owners and has even spoken to them on many occasions about moving the vehicles, nothing has been done to rectify the issue.

Papas Bernard, another neighbour, stated that if he had a truck he would "push" all of the vehicles out of the neighbourhood.

When The Tribune contacted the junkyard owner Phil Armbrister, he claimed the problems were being dealt with.

"Presently the guy who was towing and moving the vehicles his truck was down, so he ordering a part from Ft Lauderdale and just waiting on some parts," he explained.

Moreover, despite claims from neighbours to The Tribune, Mr Armbrister also insisted "nobody" had come to him personally regarding concerns over the state of his property.

"A lot of things have been done. The truck was here moving some of the cars out so we could put the other cars at the rear of the building," he said.

"So to set the record straight, we're doing due diligence and we're doing our best in trying to tow the cars away. Soon as the parts come from Florida we will be able to move forward with it."

Rest assured, The Tribune will be checking to make sure Mr Armbrister is as good as his word.