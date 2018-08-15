Police Up Patrols In Wake Of Robberies

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating three separate incidents of armed robbery, home invasion, and break-ins that took place in the western district of New Providence on Tuesday.

This comes after two other reported robberies in the area last week.

When asked about this spate of crime in the west, Superintendent Anton Rahming told The Tribune that there have been additional patrols in the area.

“We have had a number of officers in those particular areas. Based on our information, we are working to see how quickly we can bring those persons into custody,” he said.

“Certainly, we do not know for sure who the individuals are but we are working some information to try and see how best we can bring those persons into custody.”

The first incident, a house breaking and attempted robbery, took place shortly before 2.30pm Tuesday. According to a police press release, a woman housekeeper was at a residence when four men forced their way inside through the garage door wearing bandanas over their faces.

The men “held her at bay” while demanding jewellery and cash, police said. As they searched the residence, the woman began to scream, causing the men to flee.

Superintendent Edward Demeritte, officer-in-charge of the Cable Beach police station, confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that the residence was located in Sea Beach Estates.

The second incident was the armed robbery of two men and woman on a beach in the west. The robbery that took place shortly before midnight.

According to Supt Demeritte, the victims were approached by three armed men. The press release noted they were robbed of the keys for their vehicle, cash, and a bank card.

The woman was also indecently assaulted.

On Tuesday night, there was a break-in at the News Cafe Sandyport, Supt Demeritte told The Tribune.

“A business establishment was closed, (individuals) entered during the course of the night and stole some items out of the News Café,” he said.

Supt Demeritte also addressed other incidents of crime that have occurred in the western district of New Providence in recent days.

Approximately 3.45pm on August 6, Jimmy’s liquor store was robbed. On August 7, there was a break in at a Rubis gas station in western New Providence and items were stolen.