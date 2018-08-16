Two Arrests Over Marijuana Find

TWO men were arrested after police seized marijuana from them in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, Mobile Division officers, acting on information went to Potter's Cay Dock, where they saw a man standing in the area of Danny's Stall, acting in a suspicious manner. The officers conducted a search of the man and recovered a quantity of what was suspected to be marijuana.

About an hour later, police acting on information, went to Cyprus Court, Elizabeth Estates, where they again saw a man acting suspiciously. The officers conducted a search of the man and the surrounding area and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Both men were arrested and are expected to be formally charged.