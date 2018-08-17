Executions And The Word Of God

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is commonly accepted among Christians and a lot of non-traditionalists, that if an individual takes the life of another without legal justification, he/she must in turn be executed by the state. This is the law of God Himself as laid down in the Bible. This eons-old concept of an eye for an eye forms the very basis of most jurisprudence thesis universally.

In recent years, a debate has been reignited as to the humane aspects of state sponsored executions for convicted and appeal barred certified murderers. Some argue that it is “cruel and inhumane” to execute such individuals. Others postulate that such murderers are capable of being rehabilitated. Yet, more of them clamor that if God can forgive why man can’t or won’t do so? The apologies, pro and con, could go on forever while scores more Bahamians are slaughtered like animals in our otherwise wonderful nation.

I am a Christian, bar none. My love and reverence for Jehovah knows no bounds and, certainly, are not restricted by humanistic dogma.

When I was in the legal arena, I specialised in criminal defence, especially for individuals accused of the most reprehensible of crimes: homicides; armed assaults; housebreaking; stealing; hijackings; fraud and, of course, brutal and life changing rapes of females and, once or twice, males. My “success” rate for murder acquittals hovered at 95% or 89 out of 110. No other lawyer before or since that time has even come close to my record.

Having said the above, I stress that while I would have represented alleged murderers, I am fully in support of the death penalty. Its imposition is mandated by God’s words which are not void of power, regardless of what the Pope or anyone else might say otherwise. It is on our statute books and has been carried out before.

It is to be conceded that the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, our final court of appeal, has placed almost insurmountable challenges to the carrying out of the same here in The Bahamas and other jurisdictions where it holds sway.

It is because we are enchanted by all things foreign, we cling to the frayed gown tail of Mother England and Big Daddy America.

Our hybrid system of governance, one where we profess a transparent veneer of democracy but is really an almost hereditary self perpetuating notables.

Our leaders, on both sides, are fearful of bucking the now established order of the day which is against the imposition of the death penalty.

Bahamians always get the type of government which they deserve. Usually a politically spineless one or, at best, goose steppers and sheep walkers.

State-sponsored executions would result, in my view, in an immediate reduction in the alarming and ever increasing statistics for alleged homicides.

If I know, with certainty, that my life would be forfeited if I were to take yours without legal justification, unless I am a dead crazy individual, and many of you Bahamians appear to think that I am, I would hesitate, big time, before committing a murder. It is a definite deterrent no matter what the social apologists might say.

Yes, there is always room for rehabilitation but at what price and what consideration is being given to the deceased and his/her survivors?

Are the words of God void when He said “Thou shall not kill...”?

He went on to say, without ambiguity: “The soul that killeth shall surely die...”

Where the laws of God and those of man conflict, I for one, will err on God’s side and to hell with what might appear to be the majority.

The death penalty is the final solution and must be reimposed sooner rather than later. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, Jr.

Nassau,

August 16, 2018.