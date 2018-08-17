John Mosko Dies, Aged 62

JOHN George Mosko of the prominent Mosko family died at his home in Nassau yesterday.

His funeral will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on West Street on Monday at 10.30am.

"It is with great sadness that I notify you of the passing of one of our founding OCE members and my very dear friend, John Mosko," Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis, Paradise Island, said.

"John left his mark throughout New Providence and most prominently on Paradise island. He will always be loved and remembered for his unique sense of humour and kind heart."

Mosko, 62, was predeceased by his father, who died last year, and mother, George and Stella Mosko.

He is survived by his wife Alexandra and children.