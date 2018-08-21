Cleaning Up Over-The-Hill

THE third phase of the Over-the-Hill programme's clean up campaign took place over the weekend, with 80 people and 20 heavy duty companies working to remove litter in the Nassau Street and Collins Avenue areas.
The effort saw cooperation between the Department of Environmental Health, which managed heavy equipment and drop offs to the landfill, the Beaches and Park Authority, which managed landscaping, and Bethel Baptist Church which provided lunch for staff.
