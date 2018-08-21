Five Face Court Over Immigration Offences

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian and four immigrants were charged in the Freeport Magistrate's Court on Monday for breach of the Immigration Act.

Hugh Walkin, 48, appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson on the charge of harbouring an undocumented migrant.

It is alleged the accused on Friday, August 17, harboured at his residence a Jamaican man who had overstayed his visitor's status. Walkin pleaded not guilty to the offence and was granted $1,500 cash bail. The matter was adjourned to December 10.

Also appearing was Glendon Luke Wright, 57, of Jamaica, accused of overstaying. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine or serve one year in prison. He was also ordered deported upon payment of the fine or completion of his sentence.

Haitian Thervil James, 31, was charged for illegal landing. He pleaded guilty and was fined $300 or serve one year in prison. He was also ordered deported to Haiti on payment of the fine or completion of the custodial sentence.

In a separate matter, two Ecuadorians were also charged with overstaying.

Ronmel Patricio Neira Ojeda, 20, and Carmen Beatriz Torres Chacon, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge and were both ordered to pay a $2,000 fine or serve one year in prison. The two were also ordered deported on payment of the fine or completion of their custodial sentence.