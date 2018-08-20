Premiers’ Rejection Of Honour Avoidable

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE decision of former Prime Ministers Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie to reject the government’s national honour award is an “embarrassment” for the Minnis administration, Reverend Sebastian Campbell, chairman of the National Heroes Committee, said yesterday.
Mr Ingraham and Mr Christie, according to The Tribune’s sources, recently informed Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling of their rejection of the government’s Order of the Nation award, which is bestowed upon all who have been appointed governor general or prime minister.
The former leaders were among 38 people selected to be awarded the national honours this year in accordance with the National Honours Act, the first group of honourees selected.
Neither man has spoken publicly about his decision.
Rev Campbell, a strong proponent of the national honours system, said he is disappointed by the decision of Mr Ingraham and Mr Christie but added the Minnis administration should have asked them if they wanted the award before announcing them as recipients earlier this summer.
“They should’ve gotten their permission before they went public with it,” he said. “In my case they called me and got my permission and got it in writing before they went with it.
“The assumption is that once you are a prime minister or governor general it is automatic that you will get the award and that’s an unfortunate assumption because anyone has a right to refuse. Remember Arthur Hanna (former governor general) refused the knighthood? It’s not automatic. This is a lesson that the government will have to learn from.”
As for the decision of the former leaders, Rev Campbell said: “That seems to be a personal matter but those guys, Ingraham and Christie, that’s their business and I don’t want to speculate on why they did it. I’m disappointed, but I don’t want to sit as their judge. I thought it would have been a good thing for them to accept it. I would invite them to say why they won’t accept it publicly at this time. That might help further the system even more. Ingraham was in agreement with the system. He brought the first legislation. Christie came behind, polished it up and enacted the act. They all wanted it but maybe the time is not right for them to accept the award.”
Rev Campbell said he doesn’t believe the actions of Mr Ingraham and Mr Christie will damage the prestige of the award, saying if anything, it has given the system valuable publicity.
“The colonial awards are what needs to be abolished,” he said. “Its continued existence does something to the integrity of our national honour system but they not accepting the awards is a challenge more than a controversy.”
Speaking of the importance of the honour system, Rev Campbell said: “We are trying to carve out our own local Bahamian identity and we must look at the road we have trod; Majority Rule is one plank in that, independence is another plank in that and you can’t continue to say you are independent when you are depending on a foreign imperial government to honour your people.”
Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has “no comment” on the matter.
Comments
Sickened 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
"'They should’ve gotten their permission before they went public with it,' he said. 'In my case they called me and got my permission and got it in writing before they went with it." PA-LEASE! If Minnis called them privately and they said no and then they weren't publicly awarded then you, and many other people, would have cried shame for not awarding them.
Sickened 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
What we need to do is from now on always refer to Perry and Hubert as 'Most Honored' or whatever that stupid title is, so that they are forever reminded of their decision to not be honored.
themessenger 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
How is it that Sebastian Campbell can call himself a Nationalist and a proponent for National honours while honoring himself as an Honorary Consul of a foreign government? We have another term for people like the good Reverend and it isn't a Nationalist.
Maynergy 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
No doctrine of constructive criticism was ever employed by the PLP 1968 - 2010 with any one or any organization that would have helped to facilitate smooth and precise development of the Family islands from rural to a prosperous city lifestyle. However one must give it to them i.e Christie and Ingraham, they did try to do the best for the islands of the Bahamas and may not have done very well by some standards but the fact is clear they tried.
licks2 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Both persons has made public statements against the minnis government for putting corrupt politicians in court. . .Ingraham shortly after they were changed with various crimes and Christie last week in the Guardian when giving his reason for not accepting the award. . .at least for Christie. . .and Ingraham by implication since they are known cohorts. . .both row doc in public for putting shane them in court!! "That's not how good politics is done. . .they lost the election should be enough punishment for what they did". . .almost the very words of Mr. Ingraham!
joeblow 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
We really need objective criterion for 'honors' and titles of 'national hero'! Perry Christie certainly does not qualify as either!
