Drama Over Shanty Towns

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The furor surrounding the shantytowns has created a whole lot of drama in the country. Threats of civil unrest. Courtroom showdown looms. Family members and friends on opposing sides of human kindness. One side being sympathetic and the other without compassion with both sides standing their grounds. No compromise.

While we delve into what is happening let us review the plight of the sojourners who will be left in limbo if their homes are demolished. Who are only trying to survive. Who have risked their lives fleeing an impoverished country by braving raging seas on unseaworthy boats in hope of finding a better life for their families. Have we ever stopped to think that we are so blessed while others are risking their lives trying to get here. Has it ever occurred to us that God blessed us for this purpose. I fervently pray we are not jeopardising that blessing.

Deuteronomy 27:19 “ Cursed is anyone who withholds justice from the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow.” I challenge every Bahamian what would we do, heaven forbid, if we were to be faced with the same dilemma. Wait, let us ponder this. How many of us visit families that resides in Florida who went on the contract to pick oranges in Vero Beach, Belle Glade, and Fort Pierce, more than seventy years ago. Jumped the contract and never came back to live in the Bahamas. Some who now reside mostly in Liberty City, and Fort Pierce, are still not properly documented and unable to return to The Bahamas.

The following is an excerpt from “The Contract” available on line by Jessica Dawson &Tracey Thompson,

“World War II brought to city-based Bahamians high levels of unemployment and poverty as the community’s seasonal tourism industry collapsed. By 1942 the prospect of a decline in the construction sector threatened workers with further hardship. Meanwhile, in the United States a shortage of labour gripped every sector of the economy. (Americans off to war ).There the need for people who would work on farms grew especially dire. Nineteen forty-three brought The Bahamas and the United States together in a mutually agreeable arrangement. Under ‘The Contract”, from 1943 to 1965 an estimated 30,000 Bahamians, both men and women, migrated to the United States to work on short-term contracts.”Wow”can you believe that really happened to us ? Now let’s look at it from another perspective.

“During the 1920s” Barbadians, Trinidadians and Jamaicans were recruited to work in the Bahamas some joined The Bahamas Royal Police Force and some worked in tourism never returning to their country of birth. Started families and made the Bahamas their home .Our first Prime Minister’s father a Jamaican was one that joined the force as a constable and lived in East Street.Shouldn’t empathy be relevant ? Even just a tiny bit.

Oh by the way just for the record I’m not a Haitian, born here, Ma and Pa born and bred here. Bahamian wife and children born here. I expect to be beaten up for this, but it’s ok. As I move about I hear and read of so many callous comments coming from persons who profess to be Christians in a Christian nation regarding the Haitian community. But what is so contradictory is the way we celebrate the foreign/Bahamian athletes who represents us here and abroad while embracing those skilful enough to improve their living conditions. And we can’t forget the gardener who is often referred to as “my Haitian”.We look forward to his monthly grass cutting. “All people are equally entitled to the respect of their fellowmen.” - HG Wells

We are displeased with the way Mr Trump, the President of the United States is treating the immigrants in America, but are comfortable with the way we treat others here in The Bahamas. Like all other countries, The Bahamas has immigration policies that must be maintained at all times. Those in breach should be held accountable and face consequences to the full extent of the law. Illegal immigrants are breaking the law and should be treated accordingly. I agree with Bishop Hall that the government should not do anything special for the shantytown dwellers that it won’t do for others. No free land, etc. But in the meantime, while solutions are being sought shouldn’t we be as compassionate as we possibly can? It is because of man’s inhumanity to man the downtrodden will be buried in so many unmarked graves. Illegal immigrants tend to be a burden on most countries, especially small countries such as The Bahamas. But does that absolve us from being humane ? God wants us to love others through genuine and sincere kindness and compassion.

This means that we should not be critical or judgmental of others. We should not be hurtful or take advantage of others. Likewise,we should also not treat others with indifference. We should help those who need help. And when we are wronged, we should forgive. If we love God, we will do these things daily. Constantly. Not just to those who are close to us like family and friends, but to everyone.

And the King will answer them, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” – Mathew 25:40

ANTHONY PRATT

Victoria Boulevard,

East Street South,

Nassau.