Govt Purchases Grand Lucayan Resort

THE Minnis administration has purchased the Grand Lucayan resort in Grand Bahama, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced after a tour of the property on Wednesday.
During a press conference on the island, Dr Minnis said the government made a deposit of $10 million on the property. The full purchase price is $65m, Dr Minnis said.
Dr Minnis said it is not the government’s intention to run a hotel, saying it is his administration’s intent to save jobs, saying if the three-hotel property would close, it would have a “devastating” impact on Grand Bahama.
He said the government was only “holding” the hotel to preserve the island’s economy and as soon as possible, the hotel would be sold.
He said the hotel purchase should be complete in the next 30 days.
The prime minister said he would give a full report on the sale when Parliament resumes from its summer break.
The Grand Lucayan resort features three brands: Memories, the 500-room Breaker's Cay and Lighthouse Pointe.
The hotel closed in October 2016 for repairs after it suffered damage from Hurricane Matthew leading almost 1,000 people to lose their jobs.
In November 2016, only the 196-room Lighthouse Pointe reopened.
For more on this story, see Thursday’s Tribune.
Comments
DDK 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nice photo of the hotel and beach. At least the guy overhead has a parachute. I think we may be in free-fall!
The_Oracle 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Issue is the hotel and property need remedial work done to get it anywhere near presentable. Still no airlift, and which old hotel dead heads will be "appointed" to run it? Wonder if George Smith is available..... Anyway this is a perfect example of Damned if you do, damned if you don't. BPL/BEC, Lucayan strip , Bay st, the list is endless. Concessions being given left and right out of desperation, And still no buyer, just another rusty can to kick down the road.
BahamaPundit 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
The only real news is who will be paid the realtor commission and who will be paid the legal fees for the sale of the hotel. You might add who will obtain the renovation contract to the mix. Believe it or not, these crony/nepotistic payouts are all these feeble minded, carpet bagging politicians cared about in the first place. The nationalistic reasons for purchasing the hotel are fake news.
truetruebahamian 48 minutes ago
Oh God - No!
proudloudandfnm 35 minutes ago
So they won't open them? Just hold it and sell it. No renovations? No re-opening?
Unbelievably idiotic. Loke trump stupid..
Wow....
proudloudandfnm 28 minutes ago
So it is now official. The Grand Lucaya will not be re-opened.
Now instead of a.dead hotel property owned by Hutchison we'll have a dead hotel property owned by our government.
This is beyond stupid. This is child like stupid..
Wow....
John 10 minutes ago
ILet us hope for the sake of the Bahamian people, and especially for the residents of Grand bahama, and more specifically, those in Freeport and surrounding settlements,who expect to get a job at this hotel, that Minnis and K P Turnquest is right on this one. Maybe they already have a secured buyer in their periscope and, for reasons unknown to us, they are facilitating the sale. Let us hope and pray.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID