Nib Unveils Its New Chairman

The Government yesterday confirmed that has been appointed chairman of the National Insurance Board (NIB).

Mr Smith has 29 years' experience in life and health insurance, having served in many management and executive positions. In recent years, his private pursuits included IT consulting, retail business ownership and property management.

Mr Smith has served on boards in the private and public sectors, and most recently served on the board of directors for the Education Loan Authority. Mr Smith's appointment became effective on July 1.

Other board members serving from July 1 to June 30, 2019, are: Geoffrey Stuart, deputy chairman; Michela Barnett-Ellis, member; Claretta Duncombe, member; Marcus Grammatico, member; Anethera Bowleg, member; Theresa Mortimer, member; Gina Sweeting-Moss, member; Gene Albury, member; Edison Sumner, member; Charles Sealy, member.