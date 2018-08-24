Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Eleuthera

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A PEDESTRIAN was struck and killed in Eleuthera early Friday morning.

Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs said a man was hit by a Japanese model vehicle on Queen’s Highway in the vicinity of Rock Sound, Eleuthera.

The incident took place shortly before 6am, according to Mr Stubbs, who said the driver remained at the scene.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene with his death following a spate of traffic fatalities in recent weeks.

Between August 6th and 7th, two pedestrians were killed in separate traffic accidents in New Providence, one of which was a hit-and-run.

Between July 27 and July 30th, there were five traffic-related deaths.

On July 30th, CSP Stubbs told The Tribune that up to that date, there had been 50 traffic fatalities for the year.

At the time, CSP Stubbs called this a “definite” increase as it is “basically the total” for all of last year.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Force’s crime statistics, 54 people died as a result of traffic accidents in 2017 and 44 died in 2016.

During a press conference held on July 31, Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said the RBPF is concerned by the number of fatalities that have occurred in recent weeks.

Revealing that 38 fatalities took place from January to June, Commissioner Ferguson admitted the force is "still challenged with road offences".

"For the period we have arrested well over 2,000 persons for various criminal offences and reported well over 13,000 traffic offenders," he said.

"Until our citizens realise how important it is to have an orderly society we will continue to ticket them and carry out our job which is to take them before the courts."