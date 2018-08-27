Movement Aims To Help Families

By Jeffrey Butler

During August and September, civic and charity organisations are in full swing with back to school drives, all looking to assist families in need.

One organisation though - The Movement - has been making its presence felt throughout the entire year bringing hope to the hearts and homes of many inner city families and at the same trying to motivate youngsters to strive for a better life.

The Movement tries to lead by example drawing on the experiences of men and women who are from the same Over-the-Hill communities but who have managed to have successful careers and businesses despite the obstacles which faced them.

Many of the Movement's members still reside in the communities they grew up in and their hope is to demonstrate to youngsters that despite being born in the ghetto an having to survive on the bare minimum there are people like them who still care and are willing to donate their time, resources and finances to help their neighbours.

To date, The Movement has donated hundreds of individual grocery bags throughout the inner city communities such as Bain and Grants town, Englerston and Centerville. Walking through these areas The Movement's members speak to young teenagers delivering the message of the importance of having a dream and a vision and never to allow anyone to define them.

Most recently the charity helped deliver food parcels - along with sponsors Asa H Pritchard - to athletes who will be taking part in the World Judo Games being held here in The Bahamas.

The Movement's work quietly goes on - giving a little bit back to build a better generation for tomorrow.