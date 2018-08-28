Jones No.45 Consensus Four-Star Recruit

BAHAMIAN prep basketball star Kai Jones has become one of the fastest rising prospects on the NCAA recruiting circuit and has now been listed as a consensus four-star recruit.

Jones was one of 11 new prospects on the list for ESPN's updated rankings for the class of 2019.

The 6'10", 195 pound forward/centre has been listed at No.45 overall with a grade of 88.

His ESPN analysis reads: "An extremely athletic post player who is just scratching the surface of his ability. A hard working and active big man who shows touch facing the basket all the way to the three point line. Offensively he is more comfortable and effective playing a face up game in space."

Thus far Jones has received offers from some of the most elite Division I programmes in the NCAA including Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Oregon, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas, Vanderbilt and others.

A 4.0 student in the classroom, Jones will transfer to Brewster Academy in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, after spending the last season at Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando, Florida.

In his lone season with the Warriors in Orlando, Florida, the team finished the season at 21-9 and claimed the Class 3A boys basketball state championship.

Jones continues his meteoric rise up the recruiting charts for the class of 2019.

Earlier this summer, he was invited to the NBA's Global Camp in Treviso, Italy, and made an impression on some of the most notable names in the industry.

Bahamians will have an opportunity to see Jones in action at home this fall when Brewster Academy participates in the Caribbean Tip Off Classic. The event will be hosted by the Bahamas Basketball Federation in conjunction with the Courtyard Marriott Hotel.

Scheduled for November 2-4, the inaugural event will be staged at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium and will attract the best high school teams from the Bahamas, the United States and Canada.

Along with Jones, event organisers said they are hoping to attract six players in the top 150 in the 2019 High School class and two players in the top 150 in the 2020 class.

Putnam Science Academy from Connecticut, as well as St Thomas More, and Redemption Christian Academy, headlined by Bahamian coach Tristan Wilchcombe, are all scheduled to be here to participate from the United States.

Heading the list coming out of Canada will be Crestwood Prep featuring Bahamian Romard Dean and British Colombia Christian Academy, featuring Samuel Hunter will also be coming in from Canada to play.

Additionally, there will be a team from Europe called the Helsinki Basketball Academy which has produced some National Basketball Association players.