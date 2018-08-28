Three Accused Over Armed Robbery

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THREE men including a teenager were yesterday arraigned in Magistrate’s Court in connection with an armed robbery offence.

Teniro Minnis, 20, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on one count each of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession with ammunition for an unlicensed firearm.

According to prosecutors, Minnis on August 22, while armed with an unlicensed gun, robbed a motorist of their vehicle.

It is further alleged that Minnis, on the same date, took the car to Kevin Faustin, 19, and Maxwell Alain, 21.

As a result of the act, Faustin and Alain were charged with separate counts of receiving.

None of the men were required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to October 22 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

However, Minnis pleaded guilty to the firearm offences and will return to court today for sentencing.

None of the men were represented by an attorney.