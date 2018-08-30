Accused Faces Court For Killing At Web Shop

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday over allegations he murdered another man in an East Street web shop last Friday.

William Etienne, of Balfour Avenue, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with one count of murder in connection with the August 24 incident in which Alvin Strachan was killed.

According to initial reports from police, a man entered the East Street establishment and went into a restroom.

That man then came out of the restroom and approached another man who was described as a customer. The armed assailant spoke to the customer before fatally shooting him multiple times and fleeing the establishment, police reported.

Etienne was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to October 16 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Magistrate Swain informed Etienne that she didn't have the power to grant him bail for the offence.

However, he has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Etienne was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He was not represented by an attorney.