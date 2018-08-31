Motorcade Sees Archdeacon Off In Style

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PARISHIONERS of the Anglican diocese in Grand Bahama held a farewell motorcade for Archdeacon Harry Bain who has relocated to New Providence to take up his new appointment as dean of Nassau.

Archdeacon Bain was the former rector of the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King in Freeport, a post he has held for the past 20 years. He held his final mass on Sunday, August 26, at 4pm followed by a farewell reception in the church's auditorium.

On Wednesday, church members staged a motorcade through Freeport to the Grand Bahama International Airport to see Archdeacon Bain off.

He and his wife, Ann, had been residents in Grand Bahama for many years. Archdeacon Bain was well known in the Grand Bahama community, serving for many years as an educator and as the principal of the former Freeport Anglican High School, now the Bishop Michael Eldon High School.

He served as a priest at most of the Anglican churches on the island; as chairman of the Grand Bahama Christian Council for two terms; as archdeacon of the Northern Bahamas; as a Rotarian; and as chaplain at the Rand Memorial Hospital.