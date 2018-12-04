Do Mps Not Understand Basic Finances?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WHEN politicians simply talk garbage and refuse to state the Cost of Operating BP&L which is the real cost reflected in the Billings then we are nowhere close to resolving the issue.

Exempt VAT all you like it is so small it is laughable. On a bill of $200.00 that is. $24.00…on $300.00 bill that is $36.00 every 30-days…the majority spin that in seconds…it would be exceptionally interesting to Study has non-paying of bills increased since the establishment of Number Houses? I believe YES!

The Minister read off the debts - accounts receivable…millions - we heard a long time ago thank God Atlantis makes sure they pay their bills on time alleged to be in excess of $2 million. No MP asked what the Government owes BP&L? Would a figure in excess of $40 million surprise you or is that low?

BP&L has to cut Management costs…stop overtime period except for emergency crew and only and solely when absolutely essential. Cut all expenses that are not necessary. I see BPL have a lot of new vehicles - can they really afford them?

We cannot change the price of Bunker C or Diesel or the future fuel LNG all are controlled by International markets - I hope no one thinks with LNG in two-years we will not have a fuel surcharge. What about the financing cost for the $165m to pay off BEC debt when we changed the name to BP&L? Sooner than you think there will be an additional $10.00 a month financing - paying off debt charge.

Over time has to go - expenses cut to the raw minimum - no waste if not you and us all will suffer. Do none of these MP’s understand basic finance?

JEROME HUGGINS

Nassau,

November 28, 2018.