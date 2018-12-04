Major Case Delayed As Attorney Falls Ill

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

DWIGHT Major’s $280,000 drug case was adjourned for another four days yesterday after his attorney told the court he was too ill to continue with the proceedings.

Ian Cargill, with a noticeably hoarse voice, asked acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Swain to start the matter on Friday as opposed to yesterday because of his own illness.

The senior magistrate ultimately agreed to his request, but not before regretting the adjournment and asserting that the case must be seen to advance “at every turn”.

Major, and his co-accused, Rommel Virgil Rolle, remain on bail until that time.

In April, Major and Rolle were arraigned before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

It is alleged that on April 4, they conspired to and were subsequently found in possession of some $283,000 worth of marijuana with intent to supply.

According to initial reports from police, shortly before 4am on Wednesday, DEU officers assisted by Mobile Division officers, while at Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and Baillou Hill Road, stopped and searched a Nissan March with two male occupants and discovered 283 pounds of marijuana.

The two men were taken into custody.

Both men have denied the charges.