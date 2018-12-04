0

Live Coverage: Star Sailors League Finals In Nassau

As of Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Live coverage of the Star Sailors League Finals from Nassau – begins at 10.30am.

LIVE Sailing | Day 2 Star Sailors League Finals | Nassau, Bahamas | Wednesday 5 December 2018 by Star Sailors League

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment