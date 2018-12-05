Two Men Found Shot Dead In Jubilee Gardens

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TWO men, one of whom was being electronically monitored by police, were found shot to death in Jubilee Gardens early Wednesday morning in a car with its motor still running. The men were reportedly cousins.

The homicides came a day after a man and his fiancée had been shot dead during a morning ambush at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre on Monday. The most recent killings pushed the country’s murder rate to 86.

According to police, gunshots were reported in the Jubilee Gardens community sometime after 11.45pm on Tuesday.

Responding officers later discovered the bodies of two men with injuries in a car parked in the driveway of a residence in that neighbourhood.

EMS personnel were called to the scene to give assistance, but were unsuccessful in reviving the two men.

They were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

RBPF press liaison officer, Superintendent Shanta Knowles said while police were still looking for leads into this matter, they had no evidence to connect it to Monday’s brazen double murder.

She added that police were actively working both cases and “hoping that as quickly as possible, we can resolve them.”

She told reporters that police were still working to determine why the men found dead Wednesday were in the Jubilee Gardens area.

“We are getting information that one of them may have been visiting someone at that residence, but have not yet confirmed if they lived there,” Supt Knowles said.

While police have not identified either of the victims, The Tribune understands one of the men is Hastings “Tweety” McQueen, 28, and the other is his cousin, “Sheddy” Bain.

McQueen was reportedly out on bail for a serious offence and was being electronically monitored.

In 2012, McQueen was charged with the murder of Owen Hanna. The outcome of that case is unclear.

Hanna was shot dead near his home in the Redland Acres Subdivision in August of that year.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.